Installation Management Command - Europe director Tommy R. Mize receives the unit colors from the outgoing U.S. Army Garrison Benelux Commander, Col. Lindsay R. Matthews during a change of command ceremony, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, July 19, 2024. Col. Patrick J. Hofmann assumed the command of the garrison during the ceremony. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.19.2024 Date Posted: 07.29.2024 05:59 Photo ID: 8555559 VIRIN: 240719-A-BD610-1078 Resolution: 5504x8256 Size: 9.7 MB Location: CHIèVRES, HAINAUT (WAL), BE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAG Benelux Change of Command Ceremony, July 19, 2024 [Image 11 of 11], by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.