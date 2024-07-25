Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAG Benelux Change of Command Ceremony, July 19, 2024 [Image 8 of 11]

    USAG Benelux Change of Command Ceremony, July 19, 2024

    CHIèVRES, HAINAUT (WAL), BELGIUM

    07.19.2024

    Photo by Pierre Courtejoie 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Garrison Benelux outgoing Commander, Col. Lindsay R. Matthews, delivers a speech during a change of command ceremony, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, July 19, 2024. Col. Patrick J. Hofmann assumed command of the garrison during the ceremony. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

    Date Taken: 07.19.2024
    Date Posted: 07.29.2024 05:59
    Photo ID: 8555561
    VIRIN: 240719-A-BD610-1144
    Resolution: 7165x4777
    Size: 7.75 MB
    Location: CHIèVRES, HAINAUT (WAL), BE
    IMCOM-E
    USAG Benelux
    StrongEurope
    USArmyeurope

