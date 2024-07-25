U.S. Army Garrison Benelux Command Sgt. Maj. Malcolm G. Coley leads the color guard and unit formation during the change of command ceremony between Col. Lindsay R. Matthews and Col. Patrick J. Hofmann, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, July 19, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.19.2024 Date Posted: 07.29.2024 05:59 Photo ID: 8555560 VIRIN: 240719-A-BD610-1124 Resolution: 5504x8256 Size: 9.76 MB Location: CHIèVRES, HAINAUT (WAL), BE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAG Benelux Change of Command Ceremony, July 19, 2024 [Image 11 of 11], by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.