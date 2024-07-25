U.S. Army Garrison Benelux former Commander, Col. Lindsay R. Matthews, delivers a speech during a change of command ceremony, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, July 19, 2024. Col. Patrick J. Hofmann assumed command of the garrison during the ceremony. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2024 05:59
|Photo ID:
|8555558
|VIRIN:
|240719-A-BD610-1136
|Resolution:
|3220x4830
|Size:
|3.64 MB
|Location:
|CHIèVRES, HAINAUT (WAL), BE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAG Benelux Change of Command Ceremony, July 19, 2024 [Image 11 of 11], by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.