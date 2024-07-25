Continuing Promise 2024 personnel play sports with members of the Fuerza Naval de Honduras as part of a community relations event

PUERTO CORTÉS, Honduras (July 28, 2024) – U.S. Army Pfc. Shahnawaz Peer celebrates with a member of the Fuerza Naval de Honduras during a game of two-hand touch football on Municipal Beach in Puerto Cortés, Honduras, as part of a Continuing Promise 2024 community relations event. During Continuing Promise 2024, U.S. Navy and Army professionals work closely with host nation civilian and military professionals and leadership, non-federal entities, and interagency partners to strengthen relationships, build partner capacity, and improve interoperability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmin L. Aquino)
