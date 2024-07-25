Continuing Promise 2024 personnel play sports with members of the Fuerza Naval de Honduras as part of a community relations event

PUERTO CORTÉS, Honduras (July 28, 2024) – U.S. Army Pfc. Shahnawaz Peer throws a football during a game of two-hand touch football with members of the Fuerza Naval de Honduras on Municipal Beach in Puerto Cortés, Honduras, as part of a Continuing Promise 2024 community relations event. Members of the U.S. Navy and U.S. Army taught Honduran military personnel how to play the game. During Continuing Promise 2024, U.S. Navy and Army professionals work closely with host nation civilian and military professionals and leadership, non-federal entities, and interagency partners to strengthen relationships, build partner capacity, and improve interoperability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmin L. Aquino)

