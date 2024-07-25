PUERTO CORTÉS, Honduras (July 28, 2024) – U.S. Navy Sailors play volleyball with members of the Fuerza Naval de Honduras on Municipal Beach in Puerto Cortés, Honduras, as part of a Continuing Promise 2024 community relations event. During Continuing Promise 2024, U.S. Navy and Army professionals work closely with host nation civilian and military professionals and leadership, non-federal entities, and interagency partners to strengthen relationships, build partner capacity, and improve interoperability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmin L. Aquino)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.28.2024 Date Posted: 07.28.2024 21:43 Photo ID: 8555144 VIRIN: 240728-N-FS061-1081 Resolution: 3531x2354 Size: 3.09 MB Location: HN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Continuing Promise 2024 personnel play sports with members of the Fuerza Naval de Honduras as part of a community relations event [Image 6 of 6], by SN Jasmin L. Aquino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.