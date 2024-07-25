Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Continuing Promise 2024 personnel play sports with members of the Fuerza Naval de Honduras as part of a community relations event

    HONDURAS

    07.28.2024

    Photo by Seaman Jasmin L. Aquino 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    PUERTO CORTÉS, Honduras (July 28, 2024) – U.S. Navy Sailors play American football with members of the Fuerza Naval de Honduras on Municipal Beach in Puerto Cortés, Honduras, as part of a Continuing Promise 2024 community relations event. During Continuing Promise 2024, U.S. Navy and Army professionals work closely with host nation civilian and military professionals and leadership, non-federal entities, and interagency partners to strengthen relationships, build partner capacity, and improve interoperability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmin L. Aquino)

    This work, Continuing Promise 2024 personnel play sports with members of the Fuerza Naval de Honduras as part of a community relations event [Image 6 of 6], by SN Jasmin L. Aquino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

