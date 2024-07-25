Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2-218th Field Artillery ‘jumps’ to a new firing location at JRTC 24-09 [Image 4 of 5]

    2-218th Field Artillery ‘jumps’ to a new firing location at JRTC 24-09

    FORT JOHNSON, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Jason Morgan 

    115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    A convoy consisting of the 2nd Battalion, 218th Field Artillery, Oregon Army National Guard moves to a new firing location while at the Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) during JRTC rotation 24-09 at Fort Johnson, La., July 26, 2024. The goal of the JRTC is to create realistic environments that help prepare units for complex operations across a wide variety of scenarios. (Oregon Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jason Morgan, 115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.26.2024
    Date Posted: 07.27.2024 21:03
    Photo ID: 8554559
    VIRIN: 240726-Z-EE360-1004
    Resolution: 3636x2424
    Size: 7.33 MB
    Location: FORT JOHNSON, LOUISIANA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2-218th Field Artillery ‘jumps’ to a new firing location at JRTC 24-09 [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Jason Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    1-200th Infantry Regiment ‘jump’ to a more secure spot at JRTC 24-09
    1-200th Infantry Regiment ‘jump’ to a more secure spot at JRTC 24-09
    1-200th Infantry Regiment ‘jump’ to a more secure spot at JRTC 24-09
    2-218th Field Artillery ‘jumps’ to a new firing location at JRTC 24-09
    3-116th CAV M-1 Abrams dig in at JRTC 24-09

    TAGS

    JRTC 24-09
    2-218th FA

