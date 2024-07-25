1-200th Infantry Regiment ‘jump’ to a more secure spot at JRTC 24-09

U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Shadayn Kapalko from the 1st Battalion, 200th Infantry Regiment, New Mexico Army National Guard covers his vehicle and equipment in camouflage netting after his unit ‘jumps’ to a new location while at the Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) during JRTC rotation 24-09 at Fort Johnson, La., July 26, 2024. The goal of the JRTC is to create realistic environments that help prepare units for complex operations across a wide variety of scenarios. (Oregon Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jason Morgan, 115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2024 21:03
|Photo ID:
|8554557
|VIRIN:
|240726-Z-EE360-1001
|Resolution:
|5980x3987
|Size:
|5.69 MB
|Location:
|FORT JOHNSON, LOUISIANA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
