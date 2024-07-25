3-116th CAV M-1 Abrams dig in at JRTC 24-09

An M-1 Abrams tank crew from 3rd Squadron, 116th Cavalry, Oregon Army National Guard stands by as their fighting position is reinforced while at the Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) during JRTC rotation 24-09 at Fort Johnson, La., July 26, 2024. The goal of the JRTC is to create realistic environments that help prepare units for complex operations across a wide variety of scenarios. (Oregon Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jason Morgan, 115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

