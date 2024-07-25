Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1-200th Infantry Regiment ‘jump’ to a more secure spot at JRTC 24-09 [Image 3 of 5]

    1-200th Infantry Regiment ‘jump’ to a more secure spot at JRTC 24-09

    FORT JOHNSON, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Jason Morgan 

    115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Samuel Bullion from the 1st Battalion, 200th Infantry Regiment, New Mexico Army National Guard catalogs the daily events of his unit for the last week in the field while at the Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) during JRTC rotation 24-09 at Fort Johnson, La., July 26, 2024. The goal of the JRTC is to create realistic environments that help prepare units for complex operations across a wide variety of scenarios. (Oregon Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jason Morgan, 115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.26.2024
    Date Posted: 07.27.2024 21:03
    Photo ID: 8554558
    VIRIN: 240726-Z-EE360-1003
    Resolution: 5668x3779
    Size: 7.32 MB
    Location: FORT JOHNSON, LOUISIANA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-200th Infantry Regiment ‘jump’ to a more secure spot at JRTC 24-09 [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Jason Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    1-200th Infantry Regiment ‘jump’ to a more secure spot at JRTC 24-09
    1-200th Infantry Regiment ‘jump’ to a more secure spot at JRTC 24-09
    1-200th Infantry Regiment ‘jump’ to a more secure spot at JRTC 24-09
    2-218th Field Artillery ‘jumps’ to a new firing location at JRTC 24-09
    3-116th CAV M-1 Abrams dig in at JRTC 24-09

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JRTC 24-09
    1-200th Infantry

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download