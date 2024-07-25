1-200th Infantry Regiment ‘jump’ to a more secure spot at JRTC 24-09

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Samuel Bullion from the 1st Battalion, 200th Infantry Regiment, New Mexico Army National Guard catalogs the daily events of his unit for the last week in the field while at the Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) during JRTC rotation 24-09 at Fort Johnson, La., July 26, 2024. The goal of the JRTC is to create realistic environments that help prepare units for complex operations across a wide variety of scenarios. (Oregon Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jason Morgan, 115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

