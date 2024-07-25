A Soldier of action

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Tyler Robertson, center, an explosive ordnance technician with the 74th EOD Company, 303rd Ordnance Battalion (EOD), 8th Military Police Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, teaches a class to partner forces during Cobra Gold 2023 in Thailand, March 2, 2023. Cobra Gold, which now spans over four decades, is a co-sponsored training event between the United States and Thailand and builds upon the enduring friendship between the two allied nations while bringing together a robust multinational force to promote regional peace and security, supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific. (Courtesy photo)

