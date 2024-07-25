Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Soldier of action [Image 2 of 3]

    A Soldier of action

    TIN CAN BAY, AUSTRALIA

    05.10.2024

    8th Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Tyler Robertson, right, an explosive ordnance technician with the 74th EOD Company, 303rd Ordnance Battalion (EOD), 8th Military Police Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, poses for photo with Australian EOD technicians during Wallaby Walk 2024 in Tin Can Bay, Australia, May 10,, 2024. EOD technicians participate in exercise Wallaby Walk 2024 to train, develop and be evaluated on individual and team demolition skills, EOD tools and methods, EOD operations procedures and disposal tasks during the Australian Army’s culminating activity of its annual assurance program. (Courtesy photo)

    Location: TIN CAN BAY, AU
    8TSC
    8MP
    303rd Ordnance Battalion (EOD)
    Wallaby Walk 2024

