U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Tyler Robertson, right, an explosive ordnance technician with the 74th EOD Company, 303rd Ordnance Battalion (EOD), 8th Military Police Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, poses for photo with Australian EOD technicians during Wallaby Walk 2024 in Tin Can Bay, Australia, May 10,, 2024. EOD technicians participate in exercise Wallaby Walk 2024 to train, develop and be evaluated on individual and team demolition skills, EOD tools and methods, EOD operations procedures and disposal tasks during the Australian Army’s culminating activity of its annual assurance program. (Courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.10.2024 Date Posted: 07.26.2024 21:19 Photo ID: 8553737 VIRIN: 240510-A-A5007-9265 Resolution: 1000x750 Size: 233.77 KB Location: TIN CAN BAY, AU Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, A Soldier of action [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.