    A Soldier of action [Image 1 of 3]

    A Soldier of action

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2024

    8th Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Col. Franklin Dennis, right, the commander for the 8th Military Police Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, awards Staff Sgt. Tyler Robertson, left, an explosive ordnance technician with the 74th EOD Company, 303rd Ordnance Battalion (EOD), an Army Commendation Medal on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, July 11,, 2024. Robertson received the award for his actions assisting a child having a medical emergency during a flight. (Courtesy photo)

