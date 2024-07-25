A Soldier of action

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Tyler Robertson, right, an explosive ordnance technician with the...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Tyler Robertson, right, an explosive ordnance technician with the 74th EOD Company, 303rd Ordnance Battalion (EOD), 8th Military Police Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, poses for photo with Australian EOD technicians during Wallaby Walk 2024 in Tin Can Bay, Australia, May 10,, 2024. EOD technicians participate in exercise Wallaby Walk 2024 to train, develop and be evaluated on individual and team demolition skills, EOD tools and methods, EOD operations procedures and disposal tasks during the Australian Army’s culminating activity of its annual assurance program. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii - The Army is built on seven key principles for a Soldier to embody: loyalty, duty, respect, selfless service, honor, integrity and personal courage. Many heroes share these traits and announce themselves through their selfless actions. Staff Sgt. Tyler Robertson, an explosive ordnance disposal specialist assigned to the 74th EOD Company, 303rd Ordnance Battalion (EOD), 8th Military Police Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, shows that all Soldiers have the abilities to be heroes.



Robertson was born and raised in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. At 20, and not really knowing what he wanted to do in college, Robertson decided to join the Army. He joined as a field artillery surveyor/meteorological crewmember. In 2015, Robertson’s original military occupational specialty was cut, and with that cut he had to find a new MOS. Robertson decided to challenge himself and attend one of the most challenging and most stressful schools within the military – EOD technician.



Robertson attended phase one of the curriculum in Fort Gregg-Adams, Virginia, with 24 other students, but during that class, 22 students dropped out. Robertson was joined by other students from the other branches of service for phase two, which is a joint course. Despite the influx of his new peers, the numbers continued to dwindle. However, Robertson’s determination and motivation saw him become an EOD technician. Years later, he would test himself again, earning the coveted explosive ordnance disposal master badge.



“I love this field because it makes you think outside of the box. So, it’s been a very fun and rewarding career field I switched into,” said Robertson.



As an EOD technician, Robertson has been to three different duty stations: Fort Wainwright, Alaska, Fort Stewart, Georgia, and now Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. While stationed at Schofield, Robertson has found himself participating in exercises that are a part of Operation Pathways, conducting emergency responses, fly away missions to other islands within the Hawaiian archipelago and missions with the Defense Prisoner of War/Missing in Action Accountability Agency.



“His dedication to excellence is evident in every task he undertakes, as he approaches challenges with determination,” said 1st Lt. Jackson Beal, a platoon leader assigned to the 74th EOD Company, “Robertson is always reliable and proactive, and he goes above and beyond…”



In May 2024, on the way to Australia for exercise Wallaby Walk, Robertson ran into an incident.



Halfway through his flight from Daniel K. Inouye International Airport to Los Angeles International Airport, a mother began to scream for help.



“I looked around and didn’t see anyone going to help,” said Robertson. “I unbuckled myself and went over to her.”



Quickly he noticed her son was unresponsive and seizing. He took action immediately and moved her son into the recovery position. As the child began to naturally clear his airway, Robertson noticed that he looked unusually pale and requested for help from the flight attendant. The flight attendant made an announcement asking if there were any medical personnel on the plane and a Canadian nurse answered the call. The nurse rapidly assessed that the child’s oxygen levels were dangerously low and began to supply the child with oxygen. Robertson and the nurse continued to attend to the child while comforting the mother.



Robertson was not a stranger to these types of situations. Having a mother and a sister who struggled with seizures, he learned how to respond to these predicaments from a young age. Couple his childhood experiences with the training he received in EOD school, his cool demeanor and deliberate actions came as second nature. He understood what it was like to be like the mother – confused and helpless – but here, Robertson could be the one to help.



Robertson told himself that if he ever found someone in a similar situation, he would not hesitate to provide help. And here he was, holding himself to his word.



Shortly after landing in LA, emergency medical services boarded the plane and quickly moved the child and his mother to a medical facility where they were treated.



Robertson continued on with his mission, returning to Hawaii a few weeks later. Upon his return, Robertson was recognized for his heroic actions and awarded an Army Commendation Medal.