U.S. Air Force Col. Christine Littlejohn, 502nd Installation Support Group commander, cheers during the 502nd Air Base Wing second quarter awards ceremony at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, July 25, 2024. During the event, wing leadership also recognized superior performers from the recent unit effectiveness inspection. (U.S. Air Force photo by Marcus Robins)
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.26.2024 19:34
|Photo ID:
|8553633
|VIRIN:
|240725-F-QR508-2021
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|3.76 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 502 ABW 2nd Quarter Awards Ceremony [Image 24 of 24], by Marcus Robins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.