    502 ABW 2nd Quarter Awards Ceremony [Image 16 of 24]

    502 ABW 2nd Quarter Awards Ceremony

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2024

    Photo by Marcus Robins 

    502nd Air Base Wing

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Russell Driggers, Joint Base San Antonio and 502nd Air Base Wing commander, left, and Chief Master Sgt. Gilda Alexander, JBSA and 502nd ABW command chief, right, present awards to wing members at the 502nd ABW second quarter awards ceremony at JBSA-Lackland, Texas, July 25, 2024. During the event, wing leadership also recognized superior performers from the recent unit effectiveness inspection. (U.S. Air Force photo by Marcus Robins)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.24.2024
    Date Posted: 07.26.2024 19:34
    VIRIN: 240725-F-QR508-2051
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TEXAS, US
    This work, 502 ABW 2nd Quarter Awards Ceremony [Image 24 of 24], by Marcus Robins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Joint Base San Antonio
    502nd Air Base Wing
    502 ABW

