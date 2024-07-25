502 ABW 2nd Quarter Awards Ceremony

The 502nd Air Base Wing holds the second quarter awards ceremony at the Gateway Club at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, July 25, 2024. Following the award ceremony, U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Russell Driggers, JBSA and 502nd ABW commander, held the last all call before he is scheduled to relinquish command of the unit July 31, 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Marcus Robins)

