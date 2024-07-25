U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Russell Driggers, Joint Base San Antonio and 502nd Air Base Wing commander, left, and Chief Master Sgt. Gilda Alexander, JBSA and 502nd ABW command chief, right, present awards to wing members at the 502nd ABW second quarter awards ceremony at JBSA-Lackland, Texas, July 25, 2024. During the event, wing leadership also recognized superior performers from the recent unit effectiveness inspection. (U.S. Air Force photo by Marcus Robins)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.24.2024 Date Posted: 07.26.2024 19:34 Photo ID: 8553625 VIRIN: 240725-F-QR508-2043 Resolution: 6290x4718 Size: 2.81 MB Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TEXAS, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 502 ABW 2nd Quarter Awards Ceremony [Image 24 of 24], by Marcus Robins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.