39th Commandant of the Marine Corps visits I MIG

The 39th Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Eric M. Smith, left, shakes hands with the newly awarded Sgt. James Driver, a cryptologic language analyst, with 1st Radio Battalion, I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group during a visit to Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, July 26, 2024. Gen. Smith visited I MIG to discuss strategic objectives, modernization efforts, and recognize I MIG Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Anabel Abreu)
