The 39th Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Eric M. Smith, speaks to the Marines of I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, at Camp Pendleton, California, July 26, 2024. Gen. Smith visited I MIG to discuss strategic objectives, modernization efforts, and recognize I MIG Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Michael Virtue)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.26.2024 Date Posted: 07.26.2024 19:22 Photo ID: 8553603 VIRIN: 240726-M-TI298-1166 Resolution: 7216x4813 Size: 7.13 MB Location: CAMP PENDELTON, CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 39th Commandant of the Marine Corps visits I MIG [Image 9 of 9], by Sgt Michael Virtue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.