The 39th Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Eric M. Smith, left, promotes Lance Cpl. Esmeralda Velasquez, an administration specialist with Marine Support Battalion, I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, to the rank of corporal at Camp Pendleton, California, July 26, 2024. Gen. Smith visited I MIG to discuss strategic objectives, modernization efforts, and recognize I MIG Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Michael Virtue)
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.26.2024 19:22
|Photo ID:
|8553601
|VIRIN:
|240726-M-TI298-1128
|Resolution:
|7224x4818
|Size:
|5.46 MB
|Location:
|CAMP PENDELTON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 39th Commandant of the Marine Corps visits I MIG [Image 9 of 9], by Sgt Michael Virtue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.