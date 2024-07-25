Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    39th Commandant of the Marine Corps visits I MIG [Image 1 of 9]

    39th Commandant of the Marine Corps visits I MIG

    CAMP PENDELTON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Michael Virtue 

    I MEF Information Group

    The 39th Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Eric M. Smith, right, and Lt Col. Joshua E. Montero, an operations officer with I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, discuss the capabilities and functions of I MIG headquarters at Camp Pendleton, California, July 26, 2024. Gen. Smith visited I MIG to discuss strategic objectives, modernization efforts, and recognize I MIG Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Michael Virtue)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.26.2024
    Date Posted: 07.26.2024 19:22
    Resolution: 6784x4525
    Size: 1.3 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDELTON, CALIFORNIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 39th Commandant of the Marine Corps visits I MIG [Image 9 of 9], by Sgt Michael Virtue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Camp Pendleton
    CMC
    Marines
    Visit
    I MIG

