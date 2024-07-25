A member of the Kansas City Buffalo Soldiers Chapter describes a monument at Buffalo Soldier Park following the Fort Leavenworth Buffalo Soldiers Day Ceremony July 26. The park, located on Fort Leavenworth, celebrates the history of the Buffalo Soldiers as well as other African American Soldiers.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.25.2024 Date Posted: 07.26.2024 15:57 Photo ID: 8553300 VIRIN: 240726-A-OD829-1011 Resolution: 2048x1366 Size: 1.86 MB Location: US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Leavenworth Ceremony Commemorates Buffalo Soldiers Day [Image 4 of 4], by Jason Bortz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.