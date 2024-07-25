Fort Leavenworth Ceremony Commemorates Buffalo Soldiers Day

Members of the Kansas City Buffalo Soldiers Chapter pose for a photo at the Fort Leavenworth Buffalo Soldiers Day Ceremony July 26. Many of the Soldiers assigned to the Buffalo Soldiers following the Civil War were former slaves that played a pivotal role in the westward expansion of the United States.
