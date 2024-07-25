Commanding General of the United States Army Training and Doctrine Command Gen. Gary M. Brito delivers remarks at the Fort Leavenworth Buffalo Soldiers Day Ceremony July 26. The ceremony paid tribute to the contributions and selfless service of the celebrated Buffalo Soldiers who helped protect the nation’s westward expansion by building roads, providing security to wagon trains, participating in significant military actions, and even serving as some of the first national park rangers.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.25.2024 Date Posted: 07.26.2024 15:57 Photo ID: 8553281 VIRIN: 240726-A-OD829-1008 Resolution: 2048x1366 Size: 1.71 MB Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Leavenworth Ceremony Commemorates Buffalo Soldiers Day [Image 4 of 4], by Jason Bortz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.