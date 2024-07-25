Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Leavenworth Ceremony Commemorates Buffalo Soldiers Day [Image 1 of 4]

    Fort Leavenworth Ceremony Commemorates Buffalo Soldiers Day

    UNITED STATES

    07.25.2024

    Photo by Jason Bortz 

    U.S. Army Combined Arms Center   

    Commanding General of the United States Army Training and Doctrine Command Gen. Gary M. Brito delivers remarks at the Fort Leavenworth Buffalo Soldiers Day Ceremony July 26. The ceremony paid tribute to the contributions and selfless service of the celebrated Buffalo Soldiers who helped protect the nation’s westward expansion by building roads, providing security to wagon trains, participating in significant military actions, and even serving as some of the first national park rangers.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2024
    Date Posted: 07.26.2024 15:57
    Photo ID: 8553281
    VIRIN: 240726-A-OD829-1008
    Resolution: 2048x1366
    Size: 1.71 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Leavenworth Ceremony Commemorates Buffalo Soldiers Day [Image 4 of 4], by Jason Bortz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fort Leavenworth Ceremony Commemorates Buffalo Soldiers Day
    Fort Leavenworth Ceremony Commemorates Buffalo Soldiers Day
    Fort Leavenworth Ceremony Commemorates Buffalo Soldiers Day
    Fort Leavenworth Ceremony Commemorates Buffalo Soldiers Day

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fort Leavenworth Ceremony Commemorates Buffalo Soldiers Day

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download