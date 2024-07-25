A member of the Kansas City Buffalo Soldiers Chapter describes talks about the Buffalo Soldier Monument following the Fort Leavenworth Buffalo Soldiers Day Ceremony July 26. The monument, located on Fort Leavenworth, was dedicated in 1992 to honor the 9th and 10th Cavalry Regiments and was initiated by Army Gen. (retired) Colin Powell.
Fort Leavenworth Ceremony Commemorates Buffalo Soldiers Day
