Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Leavenworth Ceremony Commemorates Buffalo Soldiers Day [Image 2 of 4]

    Fort Leavenworth Ceremony Commemorates Buffalo Soldiers Day

    UNITED STATES

    07.25.2024

    Photo by Jason Bortz 

    U.S. Army Combined Arms Center   

    A member of the Kansas City Buffalo Soldiers Chapter describes talks about the Buffalo Soldier Monument following the Fort Leavenworth Buffalo Soldiers Day Ceremony July 26. The monument, located on Fort Leavenworth, was dedicated in 1992 to honor the 9th and 10th Cavalry Regiments and was initiated by Army Gen. (retired) Colin Powell.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2024
    Date Posted: 07.26.2024 15:57
    Photo ID: 8553288
    VIRIN: 240726-A-OD829-1009
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 3.44 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Leavenworth Ceremony Commemorates Buffalo Soldiers Day [Image 4 of 4], by Jason Bortz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fort Leavenworth Ceremony Commemorates Buffalo Soldiers Day
    Fort Leavenworth Ceremony Commemorates Buffalo Soldiers Day
    Fort Leavenworth Ceremony Commemorates Buffalo Soldiers Day
    Fort Leavenworth Ceremony Commemorates Buffalo Soldiers Day

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fort Leavenworth Ceremony Commemorates Buffalo Soldiers Day

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download