LIMÓN, Costa Rica (July 24, 2024) Sailors and Soldiers, assigned to Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport USNS Burlington (T-EPF 10), man the rails before a cultural event on the pier by Costa Rican performers as part of Continuing Promise 2024 in Limón, Costa Rica. U.S. Southern Command and its interagency partners engage in the Caribbean and Central and South America as an enduring promise to promote friendship, partnership, solidarity, and collective security.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.23.2024 Date Posted: 07.26.2024 13:03 Photo ID: 8552513 VIRIN: 240724-N-NS135-1026 Resolution: 6242x4161 Size: 8.23 MB Location: LIMóN, CR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USNS Burlington and the Continuing Promise 2024 team depart Costa Rica [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Adriones Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.