    USNS Burlington and the Continuing Promise 2024 team depart Costa Rica

    LIMóN, COSTA RICA

    07.23.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Adriones Johnson 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    LIMÓN, Costa Rica (July 24, 2024) Builder 1st Class Gabriel Murga Altan, right, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion One, watches a performance on the pier before the ship departs as part of Continuing Promise 2024 in Limón, Costa Rica. U.S. Southern Command and its interagency partners engage in the Caribbean and Central and South America as an enduring promise to promote friendship, partnership, solidarity, and collective security.

    Date Taken: 07.23.2024
    Date Posted: 07.26.2024 13:03
    Photo ID: 8552499
    VIRIN: 240724-N-NS135-1132
    Resolution: 4992x3328
    Size: 1.7 MB
    Location: LIMóN, CR
    This work, USNS Burlington and the Continuing Promise 2024 team depart Costa Rica [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Adriones Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CP24
    continuing promise 2024

