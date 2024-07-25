LIMÓN, Costa Rica (July 24, 2024) Builder 1st Class Gabriel Murga Altan, right, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion One, watches a performance on the pier before the ship departs as part of Continuing Promise 2024 in Limón, Costa Rica. U.S. Southern Command and its interagency partners engage in the Caribbean and Central and South America as an enduring promise to promote friendship, partnership, solidarity, and collective security.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.23.2024 Date Posted: 07.26.2024 13:03 Photo ID: 8552499 VIRIN: 240724-N-NS135-1132 Resolution: 4992x3328 Size: 1.7 MB Location: LIMóN, CR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USNS Burlington and the Continuing Promise 2024 team depart Costa Rica [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Adriones Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.