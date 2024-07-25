USNS Burlington and the Continuing Promise 2024 team depart Costa Rica

LIMÓN, Costa Rica (July 24, 2024) Continuing Promise 2024 Sailors, assigned to Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport USNS Burlington (T-EPF 10), watch as Costa Rican dancers perform on the pier during a closing cultural ceremony in Limón, Costa Rica. U.S. Southern Command and its interagency partners engage in the Caribbean and Central and South America as an enduring promise to promote friendship, partnership, solidarity, and collective security.

