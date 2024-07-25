USNS Burlington and the Continuing Promise 2024 team depart Costa Rica

LIMÓN, Costa Rica (July 24, 2024) Military Sealift Command civilian mariners assigned to Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport USNS Burlington (T-EPF 10) wave to Costa Ricans on the pier as the ship departs Limón, Costa Rica as part of Continuing Promise 2024. U.S. Southern Command and its interagency partners engage in the Caribbean and Central and South America as an enduring promise to promote friendship, partnership, solidarity, and collective security.

