46th CST at Rock The South

Tech Sgt. Isaiah Rouse with the 46st Civil Support Team writes down radiation levels at Rock The South in Cullman, Alabama, July 18, 2024. Rouse wrote down radiation levels so that the next rotation is aware to see if there is anything abnormal. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Angelina Tran) (Photo has been cropped and color corrected to enhance detail.)

Date Taken: 07.17.2024 Date Posted: 07.26.2024