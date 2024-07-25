46th CST at Rock The South

Identi-Finder, a device that checks for radiation levels, was used for a mission at Rock The South in Cullman, Alabama, July 18, 2024. The Identi-Finder checked to see if radiation levels outside of the RTS gates were normal, ensuring the safety of everyone participating in the festival. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Angelina Tran) (Photo has been cropped and color corrected to enhance detail.)

