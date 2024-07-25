Sgt. Anthony Frost and Tech Sgt. Isaiah Rouse with the 46st Civil Support Team checks on their gear to accomplish his mission at Rock The South in Cullman, Alabama, July 18, 2024. Frost and Rouse checked up on their gear to make sure they grabbed everything they needed to do their sweep of Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear threats. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Angelina Tran) (Photo has been cropped and color corrected to enhance detail.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.17.2024 Date Posted: 07.26.2024 11:24 Photo ID: 8552069 VIRIN: 240718-A-NI040-7531 Resolution: 6720x4409 Size: 12.69 MB Location: CULLMAN, ALABAMA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 46st CST at Rock The South [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Angelina Tran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.