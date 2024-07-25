Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    46th CST at Rock The South [Image 5 of 7]

    46th CST at Rock The South

    CULLMAN, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2024

    Photo by Spc. Angelina Tran 

    131st Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Sgt. Anthony Frost with the 46st Civil Support Team checks radiation levels at Rock The South in Cullman, Alabama, July 18, 2024. The backpack he is wearing helps him detect radiation levels at a more broad spectrum. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Angelina Tran) (Photo has been cropped and color corrected to enhance detail.)

    Date Taken: 07.17.2024
    Date Posted: 07.26.2024 11:24
    Photo ID: 8552080
    VIRIN: 240718-A-NI040-2097
    Resolution: 3281x4313
    Size: 6.35 MB
    Location: CULLMAN, ALABAMA, US
