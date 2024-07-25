46th CST at Rock The South

Sgt. Anthony Frost with the 46st Civil Support Team checks radiation levels at Rock The South in Cullman, Alabama, July 18, 2024. The backpack he is wearing helps him detect radiation levels at a more broad spectrum. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Angelina Tran) (Photo has been cropped and color corrected to enhance detail.)

