AFCENT commander visits the 379th AEW

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Derek France, Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) commander, poses for a photo with a 379th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron defender at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 25, 2024. France visited the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing to connect with Airmen and recognize their achievements during their time at the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo)

