U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Derek France, Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) commander, handles a RQ-20B Puma unmanned aerial system at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 25, 2024. During his tour, France received a snap-shot of the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing’s operational capabilities during an Operation Zamboni showcase. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.26.2024 06:50
|Photo ID:
|8551748
|VIRIN:
|240725-F-IA158-1762
|Resolution:
|5269x3513
|Size:
|3.07 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AFCENT commander visits the 379th AEW [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Zachary Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.