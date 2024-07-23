AFCENT commander visits the 379th AEW

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Derek France, Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) commander, handles a RQ-20B Puma unmanned aerial system at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 25, 2024. During his tour, France received a snap-shot of the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing’s operational capabilities during an Operation Zamboni showcase. (U.S. Air Force photo)

