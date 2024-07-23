AFCENT commander visits the 379th AEW

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Derek France, Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) commander, speaks with 379th Air Expeditionary Wing Airmen at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 25, 2024. During his tour, France received a snap-shot of the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing’s operational capabilities during an Operation Zamboni showcase. (U.S. Air Force photo)

