    AFCENT commander visits the 379th AEW [Image 8 of 11]

    AFCENT commander visits the 379th AEW

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    07.25.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Zachary Foster 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Derek France, Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) commander, speaks with 379th Air Expeditionary Wing Airmen at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 25, 2024. During his tour, France received a snap-shot of the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing’s operational capabilities during an Operation Zamboni showcase. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2024
    Date Posted: 07.26.2024 06:50
    Photo ID: 8551747
    VIRIN: 240725-F-IA158-1839
    Resolution: 5755x3837
    Size: 3.37 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFCENT commander visits the 379th AEW [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Zachary Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    expeditionary
    379th AEW
    enduring
    AFCENT
    Lt. Gen. France

