AFCENT commander visits the 379th AEW

Airmen assigned to the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing pose for a photo with U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Derek France, Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) commander, at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 25, 2024. France visited the 379th AEW to connect with Airmen and recognize their achievements during their time at the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo)

