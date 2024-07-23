607th CWS hosts change of command 2024

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jacob Dalrymple, 607th Combat Weather Squadron commander, gives his first speech as commander during a change of command ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 25, 2024. Dalrymple will play a direct role in ensuring that all the planning and coordination efforts are carried out to provide effective weather support to U.S. Army personnel in the ROK. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chase Verzaal)

