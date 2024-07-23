Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    607th CWS hosts change of command 2024 [Image 2 of 4]

    607th CWS hosts change of command 2024

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    07.25.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Chase Verzaal 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Nessa Hock, middle, relinquishes command of the 607th Combat Weather Squadron to Col. Patrick Lowe, 607th Air Support Operations Group commander, left, during a change of command ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 25, 2024. Hock will move on to serve as the deputy commander for the 5th Combat Weather Group at Fort Liberty, a U.S. Army installation in North Carolina. A change of command ceremony marks a smooth leadership transition, essential for preserving unit cohesion at Osan AB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chase Verzaal)

    Osan Air Base
    Leadership
    Change of Command
    51st Fighter Wing
    Fight Tonight
    607th CWS

