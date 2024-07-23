607th CWS hosts change of command 2024

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jacob Dalrymple, middle, accepts command of the 607th Combat Weather Squadron from Col. Patrick Lowe, 607th Air Support Operations Group commander, left, during a change of command ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 25, 2024. Prior to taking command, Dalrymple served as the 13th Expeditionary Combat Weather Squadron commander for Ramstein Air Base, Germany. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chase Verzaal)

