607th CWS hosts change of command 2024

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Nessa Hock, 607th Combat Weather Squadron commander, gives a farewell speech during a change of command ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 25, 2024. During her time at Osan AB, Hock led 59 Airmen at three geographically separated locations and oversaw 112 joint exercises. Change of command ceremonies are a long-standing military tradition that symbolize the official transfer of power and duties from the departing commander to the incoming commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chase Verzaal)

