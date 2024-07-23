Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    6th Space Warning Squadron Portraits [Image 27 of 40]

    6th Space Warning Squadron Portraits

    MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2024

    Photo by David Grim 

    Space Operations Command

    U.S. Space Force Capt. Coleen O'Hara, weapons and tactics flight commander of the 6th Space Warning Squadron (6 SWS), poses in the Upgraded Early Warning Radar (UEWR) facility at Cape Cod Space Force Station, Massachusetts, May 9, 2024. 6 SWS, located at Cape Cod Space Force Station in Sagamore, Massachusetts, is a geographically separated unit of Space Delta 4, Buckley Space Force Base, Colorado. "Team 6" includes U.S. Space Force Guardians, U.S. Air Force and Royal Canadian Air Force Airmen and civilian employees. Their mission is "To surveil air and space to detect missile launches and high-interest satellites while operating, maintaining, and protecting New England’s first Space Force installation.” (U.S. Space Force photo by Dave Grim)

    Date Taken: 05.08.2024
    Date Posted: 07.25.2024 19:17
    Photo ID: 8551084
    VIRIN: 240509-F-WA228-1509
    Resolution: 4024x6048
    Size: 2.82 MB
    Location: MASSACHUSETTS, US
    Guardian
    Portrait
    Airman
    Royal Canadian Air Force
    6th Space Warning Squadron
    Cape Cod Space Force Station

