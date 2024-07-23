6th Space Warning Squadron Portraits

U.S. Space Force Spc. 4 Caleb Walker, a crew chief with the 6th Space Warning Squadron (6 SWS), poses in the Upgraded Early Warning Radar (UEWR) facility at Cape Cod Space Force Station, Massachusetts, May 9, 2024. 6 SWS, located at Cape Cod Space Force Station in Sagamore, Massachusetts, is a geographically separated unit of Space Delta 4, Buckley Space Force Base, Colorado. "Team 6" includes U.S. Space Force Guardians, U.S. Air Force and Royal Canadian Air Force Airmen and civilian employees. Their mission is "To surveil air and space to detect missile launches and high-interest satellites while operating, maintaining, and protecting New England’s first Space Force installation.” (U.S. Space Force photo by Dave Grim)

