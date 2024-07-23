328th ENG SPT CO conducts STX lanes

A soldier with the 328th Engineer Support Company, 854th Engineer Battalion, drinks water after participating in a situational training exercise (STX) during the unit’s annual training at the Fort Devens Training Area, Massachusetts, July 20, 2024. STXs are crucial for maintaining combat readiness and enhancing U.S. Army capabilities. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jeff VanWey)
