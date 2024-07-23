Staff Sgt. Rodolfo Chavez, an observer controller/trainer with First Army, conducts an after action review with soldiers from the the 328th Engineer Support Company, 854th Engineer Battalion, after a situational training exercise (STX) at the Fort Devens Training Area, Massachusetts, July 20, 2024. STXs are crucial for maintaining combat readiness and enhancing U.S. Army capabilities. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jeff VanWey)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.20.2024 Date Posted: 07.25.2024 17:03 Photo ID: 8550628 VIRIN: 240720-A-OE370-7071 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 10.25 MB Location: FORT DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 328th ENG SPT CO conducts STX lanes [Image 11 of 11], by SFC Jeff VanWey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.