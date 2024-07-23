Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    328th ENG SPT CO conducts STX lanes

    FORT DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jeff VanWey 

    362nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Spc. Michael Guiliano, a horizontal construction engineer with the 328th Engineer Support Company, 854th Engineer Battalion, fires his M249 light machine gun while participating in a situational training exercise (STX) during the units annual training at the Fort Devens Training Area, Massachusetts, July 20, 2024. STXs are crucial for maintaining combat readiness and enhancing U.S. Army capabilities. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jeff VanWey)

    Date Taken: 07.20.2024
    Date Posted: 07.25.2024 17:03
    VIRIN: 240720-A-OE370-2585
    Location: FORT DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    This work, 328th ENG SPT CO conducts STX lanes [Image 11 of 11], by SFC Jeff VanWey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Engineers
    STX
    Devens
    854th EN BN
    328th EN SPT CO

