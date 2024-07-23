328th ENG SPT CO conducts STX lanes

Sgt. Zach Gonzalez, a medic with the 328th Engineer Support Company, 854th Engineer Battalion, bounds across a danger zone while participating in a situational training exercise (STX) during the unit’s annual training at the Fort Devens Training Area, Massachusetts, July 20, 2024. STXs are crucial for maintaining combat readiness and enhancing U.S. Army capabilities. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jeff VanWey)

